Summit Financial LLC Purchases 942 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. 267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,189. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

