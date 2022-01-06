Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.73. 80,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.