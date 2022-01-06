Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 352.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

ZTS traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, hitting $220.27. 65,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day moving average is $209.53. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

