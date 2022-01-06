Summit Financial LLC Buys 9,733 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,545. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.