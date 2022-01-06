Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

