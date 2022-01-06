Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDIG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

SDIG opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

