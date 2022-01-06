Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.50. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 67,704 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 31.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

