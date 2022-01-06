Stratos Hits Market Capitalization of $39.68 Million (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00004607 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratos has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Stratos has a market cap of $39.68 million and $4.92 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.15 or 0.07904915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00076393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,252.85 or 1.00086349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007996 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,930,055 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

