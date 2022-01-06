Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $112.73 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.90 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

