StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StoneCo by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in StoneCo by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 91,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 1,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

