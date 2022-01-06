StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.
NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StoneCo by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in StoneCo by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 91,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 1,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
