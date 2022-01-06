Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,033 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,093% compared to the average daily volume of 503 call options.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

