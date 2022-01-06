Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 5.3%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.57. 12,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,672,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,653,007 shares of company stock worth $38,090,199 and sold 173,444 shares worth $5,607,860. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

