Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 7.2%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares were down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 30,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 369,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

