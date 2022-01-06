Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 7.2%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares were down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 30,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 369,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
