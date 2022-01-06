Stephens Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.
NASDAQ HUBG opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hub Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
