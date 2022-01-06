Stephens Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hub Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

