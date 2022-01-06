Stephen G. Berman Sells 10,368 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JAKK stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 1,069,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.