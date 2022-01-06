Step Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.26 or 0.07862896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00076069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,952.21 or 0.99882513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.