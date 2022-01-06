State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 52,700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $251,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.19. 28,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,215. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $174.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $240.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

