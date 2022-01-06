State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,147 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $126,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

SPGI stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $459.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,825. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

