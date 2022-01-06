State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,457 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $431,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.01. 11,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,079. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

