State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $303,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $14.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.27. 184,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,601. The firm has a market cap of $229.77 billion, a PE ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average of $265.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,399 shares of company stock worth $126,163,599 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

