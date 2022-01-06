State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $303,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $14.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.27. 184,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,601. The firm has a market cap of $229.77 billion, a PE ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average of $265.83.
CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,399 shares of company stock worth $126,163,599 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
