State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,701 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $145,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $158.34. 64,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

