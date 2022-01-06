StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 1,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that StarTek will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

