Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 45,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Starbucks worth $155,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.1% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 195,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 88.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,643,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $181,306,000 after buying an additional 770,696 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,480. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

