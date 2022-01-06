Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stanley Black is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, a positive e-commerce trend and innovation efforts. Improvement in market conditions, along with the impacts of capacity investments and margin resiliency program, is likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. The MTD Holdings and Excel Industries buyouts are expected to contribute 50 cents to earnings per share in 2022. Its policy of rewarding shareholders works in its favor. However, in the past six months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It has been dealing with rising costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability going forward. A rise in debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations and hurt profitability. Labor, transit and commodity inflation are predicted to have created headwinds of $690 million in 2021.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.08.

SWK opened at $191.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.62. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $168.77 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

