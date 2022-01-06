Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $365,337.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.24 or 0.07837283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00075769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.54 or 0.99898630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007825 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.