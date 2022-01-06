Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,047,400 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 1,932,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,128.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

