Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.84. Stagwell shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.63 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $26,731,000.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

