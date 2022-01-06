SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.39

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.39 and last traded at $82.99, with a volume of 598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

