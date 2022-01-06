Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 639,300 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $33,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

