Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 149,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,546,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $118,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

