Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.83. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

NYSE:SRC opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

