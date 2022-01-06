Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Get Spire alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPIR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

SPIR traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 1,253,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52. Spire has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SPIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.