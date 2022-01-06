Spectrum (SPT) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $21,661.35 and $3,334.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00313431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

