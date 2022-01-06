Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Achieves $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00218356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00038874 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.25 or 0.00482176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00086957 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

