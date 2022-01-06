Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
