Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

