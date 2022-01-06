SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.39

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.39 and last traded at $250.39, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

