SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 544,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 137,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 44,827.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,241 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $91.20 and a one year high of $118.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.15.

