SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.11

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.11 and last traded at $129.99, with a volume of 8727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

