SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. 229,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,346,679. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

