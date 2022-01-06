SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.26. 64,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.19. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

