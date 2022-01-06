SparksPay Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $23,056.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,937,199 coins and its circulating supply is 10,701,955 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.