Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.12.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,588,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

