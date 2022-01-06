Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF) Shares Down 15.9%

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOACF) shares dropped 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration for resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.