SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,401. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $877,000.

