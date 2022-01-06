Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 916 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.49 and its 200-day moving average is $265.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,399 shares of company stock worth $126,163,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

