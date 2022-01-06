Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $253.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $203.50 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

