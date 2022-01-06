Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

