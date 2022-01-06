Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,887.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,919.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,782.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.