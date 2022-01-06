SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $41,451,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares during the period.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

