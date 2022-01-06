Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.47 million, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 458,773 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 463,187 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209,570 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,894 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

